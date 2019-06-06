|
|
|
Peet Malcolm James Passed away on
25th May, aged 80 years.
Loving Husband to Pat,
much loved Father of Jane, Sarah
and Ian and dearest Grandfather of Hannah, Grace and Matilda.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Finedon on Thursday 13th June at 11am followed
by burial in Finedon Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations to Northampton General Hospital (Willow Ward) and Finedon Parish Church may be sent to
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
