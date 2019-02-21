|
|
|
BRIGGS Malcolm Passed away peacefully at
Cransley Hospice on 9th February,
aged 74 years.
Loving Brother of Tony and Son
of the late Fred and Evelyn.
The Funeral Service will take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 28th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for Cransley Hospice
may be sent to
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
