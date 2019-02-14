|
BELLAMY Malcolm Passed away suddenly on the
1st February aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Pat and dearly loved Dad to Karen, Ian and the late Lisa. Father-in-law to David.
A loving Grampy and Great Grampy,
he will be sadly missed by
all of his grandchildren.
Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday
19th February 2019 at 12noon.
Donations, in lieu of floral tributes,
for The Air Ambulance Service
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
