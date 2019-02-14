Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Bellamy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Bellamy

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Bellamy Notice
BELLAMY Malcolm Passed away suddenly on the
1st February aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Pat and dearly loved Dad to Karen, Ian and the late Lisa. Father-in-law to David.
A loving Grampy and Great Grampy,
he will be sadly missed by
all of his grandchildren.
Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday
19th February 2019 at 12noon.
Donations, in lieu of floral tributes,
for The Air Ambulance Service
may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.