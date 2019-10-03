Singh Major 'Sabu' Of Kettering,

passed away peacefully on

19th September 2019 at

Claremont Parkway Care Home.

He had resided there for the last five and a half years due to serious health conditions and the family would like to thank the staff at the home for the excellent care and friendship they

gave him during this time.

Major was born in the Punjab, India, but had lived in Kettering for over

60 years and his young family was one of the first to settle in the town.

Major, or 'Sabu', as he was more affectionately known, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather

and great grandfather.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends and will forever be loved and remembered.

May he now rest in peace.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, 4th October, 10.00am, at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering. Family flowers only by request Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019