Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mair Goodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mair Goodson

Notice Condolences

Mair Goodson Notice
Goodson Mair Wallace Passed away peacefully on
12th July 2019, aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of 47 years to Keith,
loving mum to Sarah and Amie,
mother-in-law to John and Peter,
nanny of Charlie, Callum,
Daisy and Bethany,
great nanny to Mason.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 26th July at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for the
Multiple Sclerosis Society
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.