Goodson Mair Wallace Passed away peacefully on
12th July 2019, aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of 47 years to Keith,
loving mum to Sarah and Amie,
mother-in-law to John and Peter,
nanny of Charlie, Callum,
Daisy and Bethany,
great nanny to Mason.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 26th July at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for the
Multiple Sclerosis Society
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019