Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
14:30
Kettering Crematorium
(nee Wigzell) Died Saturday 31 August after a short illness. Everyone who met her loved Lucy for her spirit and sense of fun in the face of a life changing event in her early 20's. Sister of the late Rob, late Margaret and Maurice. Lucy leaves friends made at Wellingborough URC, Glamis Hall day centre and the caring staff and residents at Highmead House Care Home, Irthlingborough. All welcome to her funeral service at Kettering Crematorium Friday 20th September 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations to Headway East Northants.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
