|
|
|
GREAVES Lottie
Died on the 12th September
aged 92 years.
Former Sub Post Mistress of Hawthorn Road Post Office.
Beloved wife of the late Reg and Mother of Hazel. A dear Granny and Great Granny, she will be sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service will take place
St. Andrew's Parish Church, Kettering on Tuesday 24th September at 12noon. Donations on lieu of flowers to
St. Andrew's Church or Marie Curie may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019