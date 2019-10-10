|
MACDONALD Peacefully on 5th October 2019 Lorna aged 84 years of Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late William.
Loving mother, grandmother and
great grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place at Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Friday
1st November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019