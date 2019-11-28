|
McPHIE
Linda
Previously known as Succo Peacefully on 24th November 2019, aged 61 years, formerly of Kettering.
Much loved Mum of Kelly, Danny, Tony, Michael, Alan and Kimberley.
Devoted Sister, Nan and Great Nanny
to all her many grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Linda's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 9th December at 12.30pm.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019