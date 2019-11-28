|
|
|
Harrison Linda Margaret Passed away
peacefully at home on
Wednesday 13th November 2019, aged 66 years
after a courageous battle.
Dearly loved wife of Andrew,
beloved mother of Martin & Carol & adored Grandma of Rose & Rowan. Linda will be greatly missed
but never forgotten.
Funeral Service to be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough at 12pm on Tuesday 3rd December. Flowers welcome
c/o John Drage Funeral Directors.
A collection box will be available at the end of the service for Crazy Hats,
a local charity of which
Linda was a great supporter.
Donations can also be made in Linda's memory to Animals in Need via https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/
funeral-notices/13-11-2019-
linda-margaret-harrison/
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019