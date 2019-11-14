|
THOMAS Lily Mary Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 7th November 2019 aged 89 years at Claremont Parkway Care Home. A loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. The Funeral Service will take place in the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, are for Cransley Hospice and may be sent c/o H.J. Phillips & Son Funeral Directors, 34 Rockingham Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8JS. Telephone: 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019