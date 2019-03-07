|
|
|
SHARP Leslie (Les) Passed away at Kettering General Hospital on 28th February 2019,
aged 93 years.
Loving dad of Ann & David,
Dennis & Karen, beloved
grandfather and great grandfather.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife Brenda.
The funeral service will be
held on Tuesday 12th March,
11.30am at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the RSPB may be sent to Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
34 The Square, Earls Barton, Northants, NN6 0NA.
Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More