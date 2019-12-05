|
MASON Peacefully on 1st December 2019
at Kettering General Hospital,
in the presence of his family,
Leslie (Les) aged 87 years of Finedon.
Beloved husband of Iris,
loving father of
John, Julie and Joanne and
a devoted grandad of
Ricky, Paige , Joshua ,
Alex, Annie and Travis.
The funeral service will be held
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Thursday
12th December at 4.00 p.m.
Flowers or donations if desired for
W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019