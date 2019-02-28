Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
14:30
Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel)
Leslie Lock Notice
LOCK Leslie Charles Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 19th February 2019,
aged 91 years. Best dad in the World to Diane, pops to Tony, grandad Les to Alison and Simon. Sadly missed by all who loved and cared for him.
Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on
Tuesday, 5th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations for Marie Curie may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough
LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
