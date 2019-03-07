|
|
|
Slater Lesley Ann On February 15th 2019, peacefully
at Cransley Hospice, Lesley
aged 62 years of Burton Latimer.
Beloved wife of the late Terence Slater, much loved mum and nannie.
Lesley will be sadly missed by her
loving family and many friends.
Lesley's funeral service will be held
at St Mary the Virgin Church,
Toller Street, Kettering on Friday March 15th at 11.00am, followed by committal at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired are being received at the service for Cransley Hospice.
All enquiries to: J R Norris & Son,
59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering,
NN16 8NZ. Tel:01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More