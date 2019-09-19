|
|
|
Barker Lesley
née Maycock On 31st August 2019, Suddenly at home,
now at peace.
Much loved Wife of Roger,
of step Children, Sharon,
John and Louise,
of God Children, Nicola, Shane,
Layla and Nicholas.
Lesley will be sadly missed by her
family and many friends through photography and other organisations.
Funeral service at
United Reformed Church, High Street,
Wellingborough NN8 4JT on Wednesday 25th September 2019
at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Doddington Road Cemetery, Wellingborough, afterwards at
The Wellingborough Museum,
12 Castle Way, NN8 1XB.
Flowers to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors,
5 - 9 Bookwell End,
Wellingborough NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019