|
|
|
VINER Father Leonard Passed away on
31st July aged 99 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Maisie and a loving Dad
and Granddad, he will be
sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Parish Church of St. Andrew, Brigstock on Friday 16th August at 3pm.
Family flowers only please.
Dark colours need not be worn.
Donations if desired may be made
to St. Andrew's PCC and sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering NN15 6NX
Tel: (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019