SMITH Leonard
'Len' Peacefully on 25th May 2019,
Len aged 91 years of Broughton.
Devoted husband of Anne,
much loved dad to
Peter, Graham and David,
also a loving grandad
and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Len's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Tuesday 11th June at 12 noon.
Donations if desired are being received for the Lamport Ward at
Kettering General Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
