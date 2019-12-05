|
|
|
ORTON Leonard Frank Died peacefully on Saturday
23rd November 2019, aged 94.
Loving husband to the late Enid,
loving dad, grandad and great grandad to Lynn, Sue, Melanie, Sarah, Vicki, Harry, Archie, Jack,
Scarlett, Samuel and Sophie.
We will all miss you tremendously. Hopefully you are now at peace with Mum. We love you both.
Funeral service will be held at 10.30am on Friday 13th December in
Doddington Road Cemetery Chapel.
Flowers are welcome but, if desired, donations for Park House Care Home may be placed in the box on leaving the chapel or sent to Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street, Wellingborough
NN8 4QA Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019