CRADDOCK Leonard
(Len) Len sadly passed away on
8th December,
aged 89 years.
He left his wife of nearly 60 years, Maureen and his children Jamie and Carey, daughter in law Alison and grandchildren Ellie, Jude and Mia.
His death is a great loss to our family and to both his sister Sheila and Maureen and brother in law Ken and sisters in law Jean and Carole and will leave a huge gap in our lives.
The funeral will take place at the
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Tuesday 31st December at 11am.
Family flowers only or if desired, donations to Parkinson's UK may be left in the box on leaving the chapel.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019