|
|
|
COLE BEM Leonard (Bill) Passed away peacefully in
Kettering on 3rd September 2019,
aged 79 years.
Loving husband of the late Pat,
treasured dad of Suzanne,
Sharon, Deborah, Michael
and Tassi (the dog)
and a much loved uncle Bill.
Funeral service to be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 19th September
at 1.00pm.
All flowers and donations, if desired,
for SSAFA -The Armed Forces Charity
may be given on the day, made online
at averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019