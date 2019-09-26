|
|
|
WALKER On 18th September 2019,
peacefully at Old Vicarage Kettering,
Len, aged 84 years.
Loving partner of Pat,
loving dad of Vincent and Wendy, Colleen and Robert, Andrew and Sue and James, devoted grandad,
great-grandad and great-great grandad to all his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Len's funeral service will be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium Kettering,
on Friday 4th October at 1.30pm.
Flowers and all further enquiries please to Co-operative funeralcare 115/117 Rushton Road,
Desborough, NN14 2QU
TEL: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019