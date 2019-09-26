Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Len Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Len Walker

Notice Condolences

Len Walker Notice
WALKER On 18th September 2019,
peacefully at Old Vicarage Kettering,
Len, aged 84 years.
Loving partner of Pat,
loving dad of Vincent and Wendy, Colleen and Robert, Andrew and Sue and James, devoted grandad,
great-grandad and great-great grandad to all his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Len's funeral service will be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium Kettering,
on Friday 4th October at 1.30pm.
Flowers and all further enquiries please to Co-operative funeralcare 115/117 Rushton Road,
Desborough, NN14 2QU
TEL: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.