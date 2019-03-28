Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
14:00
St. Peter's Church
Stanion
Lawson Rock Notice
ROCK Lawson Passed away peacefully on
16th March 2019 aged 90 years.
Devoted husband of Enid.
A much loved dad, grandad
and dear friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Peter's Church, Stanion on
Monday 8th April at 2. 00 p.m.
followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
for donation enquiries
please contact:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
