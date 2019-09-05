Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Laura Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL On 24th August 2019,
Laura passed away peacefully after a long illness,
aged 63 years.
A much loved wife of Mike and nana to Evie and Haydn.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Laura's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Wednesday 11th September at 10:00am. Donations, if desired,
are being received
for Cransley Hospice.
All flowers and further enquires please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
