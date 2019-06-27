Home

Kevin Travers Notice
TRAVERS After an illness, Kevin
aged 70 years of Irthlingborough.
Beloved husband of Jean.
Loving dad of Ross and Gavin,
father-in-law to Charlotte.
Dearest grandad to
Phoenix and Chanade.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Friday
5th July at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Cancer Research UK
and The
may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
