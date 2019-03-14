Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
13:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
View Map
Notice Condolences

Kenneth Ward Notice
WARD Kenneth William (Ken) Passed away peacefully at
the Park House Care Home
on the 1st of March 2019.
Ken was very much loved by all of his family and will be sadly missed.
Ken's funeral service will be held
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough, on Monday the
18th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Ken's family welcome you to join
them for refreshments at the
Wellingborough Old Grammarians,
46 Oxford St, Wellingborough
NN8 4JH, after the service.
Arrangements entrusted to
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors,
Buckwell End, Wellingborough,
NN8 4LR, Tel.01933 222707
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
