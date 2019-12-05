Home

RYAN Kenneth Passed away at home in Geddington,
surrounded by his
loving wife and family on
25th November 2019, aged 88 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary Magdalene Church,
Geddington on
Friday 13th December at 11.30am,
followed by private committal.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
for Marie Curie
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
