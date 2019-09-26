|
|
|
ROWLATT Kenneth (Formerly of Shelton)
Passed away peacefully after much suffering patiently borne on
Monday 16th September 2019 at Avenue House Nursing Home Rushden aged 89 years.
A much loved husband, son and dearly loved brother of Shirley and the late Maurice (brother-in-law), uncle to Richard and Jill.
Dear friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Shelton on Tuesday 1st October at 3.00pm followed by a
burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK or Dementia UK may be sent to
A.Abbott and Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019