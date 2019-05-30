Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Kenneth Liddle

Kenneth Liddle Notice
LIDDLE Kenneth
(Ken) 18th February 1929 -
28th May 2019
Beloved Husband of
Kathleen and the late Mary. Loving Dad to Jennifer, Elspeth, David and Step-Father to Jane. Father-in-law to Austen,
Michael, Dawn and Paul. Dear Grandad to James, Stephanie, Kimberley, Heather, Michael, Alexander and Dec.
Great Grandad to four little ones.
He will be dearly missed.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations may be made to Lakelands Hospice. All enquiries c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
