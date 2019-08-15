|
|
|
BONHAM Kenneth Roy
(Ken) Formerly of Wellingborough,
and a manager at this newspaper -
on 30th July 2019 at
Peterborough City Hospital.
Now reunited with his beloved wife, Brenda. Much loved and loving father of Richard and father-in-law of Jeremy. Funeral Service
Wednesday 21st August 10:30am at Peterborough Crematorium,
Mowbray Road, North Bretton,
PE6 7JE. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the
Nene Park Trust c/o
8 Main Street, Wilbarston,
Market Harborough,
LE16 8QQ or on the day.
All further enquiries to
Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019