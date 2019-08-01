|
|
|
York On July 24th 2019, Ken at Kettering General Hospital surrounded by his family aged 91 years.
Beloved husband
to the late Daphne.
Much loved dad and best friend to Chris, father-in-law of Mary and devoted Pop to Sophie, Bethany, Louise, Jamie, Eva, Rocco and Isla.
He will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Ken's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Wednesday 7th August at 10.30am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations are being received
for Air Ambulance.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeral Care,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019