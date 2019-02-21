|
|
|
Robinson Ken 17 August 1933 -
03 February 2019.
Formerly of Bozeat.
Passed away peacefully at
Rushden Park Care Home
aged 85 years.
Ken will be greatly missed.
The funeral will be held on Friday
22nd February 2019 at
The Wesleyan Chapel, Bozeat
at 14.00. All welcome.
Family flowers only please.
If you would like to make
a donation in Ken's memory
to Bozeat Wesleyan Chapel,
these can be made at the
service or sent to
John Drage Funeral Directors,
60 Croyland Road,
Wellingborough, NN8 2AU.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More