WHEATLEY KEITH "HAL HOBLEY" Of Gretton passed peacefully away on 8th March 2019, aged 82 years.
Devoted husband of Jessica, loving father of Elaine and Andrew and much loved granddad of Callum, Elle & Daisy. He will be sadly missed by son in law, Gerry and daughter in law, Rebbecca.
The funeral service will be held at Kettering Crematorium in the Edgar Newman Chapel on Thursday 21st March at 3pm in the Edgar Newman Chapel.
Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to the Northamptonshire & Warwickshire Air Ambulance c/o E M Dorman Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone 01572 823976.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
