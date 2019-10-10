|
|
|
ELKINGTON Peacefully on 26th September 2019, Keith aged 91 years of Raunds.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving dad of Ian and Andrew,
father-in-law of Anne-Marie and Sue. Much loved grandad of Emma,
Holly, Aimeé, Kate and Lily.
The Funeral Service will take place at Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Monday 21st October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for The Salvation Army may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019