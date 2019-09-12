Home

BILLINGTON Keith Passed away peacefully on
5th September 2019, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Joanna and friend to many will be dearly missed.

The funeral service will be held on Friday 20th September, 12.15pm
at All Saints Church, Earls Barton.

Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for the Royal British Legion may be sent to
Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
34 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019
