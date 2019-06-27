|
|
|
PARKHILL On June 14th 2019, suddenly yet peacefully at her home in Corby, Kathleen, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Armour Parkhill, much loved mum to her
4 children and devoted nan of her
8 grandchildren. She will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at the United Reformed Church,
Charles Street, Corby,
on Friday 12th July at 10.00 am followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
All flowers and further enquires please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
Read More