A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
14:00
St Peter's Church
Midland Road
Rushden
Kathleen Knight Notice
KNIGHT Peacefully on 13th October 2019 at Kettering General Hospital,
Kathleen aged 88 years of Rushden. Beloved wife of the late Albert.
Kathleen will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St Peter's Church, Midland Road,
Rushden on Tuesday 5th November at 2.00pm followed by committal at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough. Family flowers only,
donations if desired for St Peter's Church, Midland Road, Rushden may
be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
