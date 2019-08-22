|
|
|
Judge Kathleen (Kath) Passed away peacefully on
12th August 2019, aged 96 years.
Loving wife of the late Ken,
much loved mum to Neil and Michael, mother-in-law of Jan and the late Kim and a dearly loved grandma,
great grandma and
great great grandma.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd September at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations for
Cancer Research UK,
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019