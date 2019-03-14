Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church, Higham Ferrers
CHAPMAN Peacefully on 8th March 2019
at Avenue House, Rushden,
Kathleen, aged 89 years,
of Higham Ferrers.
Beloved wife of the late Herbie,
loving mother of
Elaine, Pete and Martyn.
Kathleen will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral service will take place
at St. Mary's Church, Higham Ferrers,
on Friday 5th April at 11.00am
followed by a committal
at Kettering Crematorium.
Flowers or donations for
Cancer Research UK
may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel: 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
