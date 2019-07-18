|
|
|
Smith (nee Radford)
Kath Passed away peacefully on
10th July 2019.
Wife of the late Don,
loving mum of Christine and
the late Grahame (son-in-law),
nan of Rachael and Melissa,
great nan of Emily, Ruby,
Lola and Ella and a
dear sister and aunty.
Funeral service to be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on
Monday 29th July at 10.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
the Air Ambulance
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019