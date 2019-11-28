Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Kate Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Peacefully on 16th November,
Kate 'Betty', formerly of Broughton.
Beloved Wife of the late Ron and
dearly loved Mother to Peter,
Barbara, Rosalyn and Janet.
Loving Grandma & Great Grandma,
she will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for Age UK may me sent to:

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019
