Kate Beazley

Kate Beazley Notice
BEAZLEY Kate of Desborough, passed away peacefully at Beech Close on 22nd September 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Denis, loving mother of Denise, Elaine and Di, mother-in-law of Steve,
Stu and Nige, grandmother of Chris, Matt, Amie and Esther and a great-grandmother. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Monday 14th October at 10.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Breast Cancer Now may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
