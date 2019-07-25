Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
15:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Watts

Notice Condolences

June Watts Notice
WATTS (Nee Bass) Peacefully on 22nd July 2019 at home in Rushden, June aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of
Nigel, David and Andrew, dearest mother-in-law of Susan and Clare.
Much loved grandma of Daniel, Victoria, Rosie and Joseph. The funeral
service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium Wellingborough on
Friday 9th August at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations for the
Salvation Army may be sent to
A.Abbott and Sons Independent Family
Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now