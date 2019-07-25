|
|
|
WATTS (Nee Bass) Peacefully on 22nd July 2019 at home in Rushden, June aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of
Nigel, David and Andrew, dearest mother-in-law of Susan and Clare.
Much loved grandma of Daniel, Victoria, Rosie and Joseph. The funeral
service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium Wellingborough on
Friday 9th August at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations for the
Salvation Army may be sent to
A.Abbott and Sons Independent Family
Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019