In loving memory of
June Olivea Moore Born 06.01.61
Passed away 11.08.10
On the pathway of a lifetime
there is a first step and a last,
it seems that sometimes the
journey in between flies by too fast.
Yet when it is over, it is comforting to find, our loved ones walk forever
in the memories of our minds.
Mum Theslyn, Sisters Angela,
Monica and Violet, Brother Gary, Nieces and Nephews Bryce,
Amber, Adin, Bethany and Tia.
Missed by all.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019