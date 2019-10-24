Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
June Dimmock Notice
DIMMOCK June Peacefully on 17th October 2019,
June, aged 69 years
of Burton Latimer.
Beloved wife of Rod,
much loved mum of
Joanna and Jonathan.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

June's funeral service
will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Monday 11th November at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired can be sent
direct to a cancer .
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road,
Kettering NN15 7QD
Tel: 01536 513 123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
