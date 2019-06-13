Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
14:00
St Mary Magdalene Church
Geddington
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
15:00
Warren Hill Crematorium
June Brown Notice
Brown June Of Geddington passed away peacefully at home on the 27th May 2019
aged 88 years.
Loving Aunt, Great Aunt & Great Great Aunt, will be sadly missed by all.
June's funeral service will be held at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Geddington on Thursday 20th June at 2pm, all welcome, followed by cremation at Warren Hill Crematorium at 3pm for close family.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received at the service for Marie Curie.
All enquiries to JR Norris Funeralcare, Kettering 01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
