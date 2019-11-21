|
|
|
MILLER Passed away on 12th November,
Judy formerly of Barton Seagrave.
A dearly loved Mum and best friend
to Sally, she will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service to take place at
the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th November at 11.30am.
No flowers by request please
but donations for NHCF Stroke Unit
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019