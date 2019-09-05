|
|
|
HUMPHREYS nee Ingram
Judith (Judy) Passed away peacefully
on 24th August 2019 aged 72 years.
Wife of the late Bill,
loving mum of Dean,
Sam and Daniel,
loved nannie of Mia,
Saffron and Olivia,
dear sister of Elaine and Peta.
Sadly missed by her family
and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th September at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
The Centenary Wing of KGH
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019