WING Joyce Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 15th October 2019. Beloved wife of John, loving mum of Elaine and Debbie, dear mum-in-law of Carl and Darren. Wonderful grandma of Eve and George, special lady to Jack and Hollie. A friend to many. Always loved and remembered. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Friday, 1st November at 12.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019